It looks like NLE Choppa & DaBaby may have a collab on the way. On Saturday night, the two rap sensations were spotted hanging out together with Choppa teasing a possible collab.

“Come On @dababy Let’s Fucc The Streets Up. Big Bruh You Know They Waiting,” Choppa captioned his post as the two posed together while Choppa smoked a blunt and DaBaby showed off his icy grill & jewelry. It's unclear where the two met up last night, but it kinda looks like a hotel lobby maybe? (see below)

NLE Choppa may not be the only artist who DaBaby may have a collab with. It was reported just a few days ago that Lil Wayne and DaBaby already have a song in the vault, which DaBaby said is a “Big record.” No word yet as for when we might get to hear these anticipated records, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Who else would you like to see DaBaby work with?