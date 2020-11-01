NLE Choppa Teams Up With Big Sean For New Track "Moonlight"

Over the past few months, NLE Choppa has been touting a brand new lifestyle change. The artist has typically rapped about drugs and violence, but now, he plans on spreading more positivity with his music. This whole new approach can be found on his brand new mixtape which is called From Dark To Light. The project released earlier today and one of the immediate standouts is a track called "Moonlight" with Big Sean.

With this track, we hear NLE Choppa at his most melodic as he provides some lyrics about his old content and how he wanted to switch up because he would rather live a long and fruitful life than getting caught up. Big Sean provides a nice verse alongside NLE which helps to add on to the motif of the track.

Give this song a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

We trappin' in the moonlight (In the moonlight)

We get the bag on the same day, the same night

Don't talk on tap phones, you know the feds run devices

My mom my backbone, she stood by me wrong or right