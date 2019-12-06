NLE Choppa Taps Yo Gotti, Blocboy JB, & Moneybagg Yo For "Camelot" Remix

It's a regular Memphis gathering. Today marks the arrival of NLE Choppa's official "Camelot" Remix, which finds him calling up some local homeboys for a stacked collaboration. Though the instrumental and Choppa's opening verse remain unchanged, the Remix stands on its own two off the strength of its additions. Kicking things off is Blocboy JB, who proves he's still got something to say after a quiet 2019 campaign. "I ain't gon' say too much, really I been posted on some block shit," he raps. "Gang member, but they got a n***a in the moshpit."

Though he opts for brevity, Yo Gotti's presence remains appreciated as he flexes a 50 million dollar net worth. "My lil n***as millionaires and my whole city will kill for me," he boasts, whipping up a slick flow. Closing things out is MoneyBagg Yo, who holds it down on a high note with some braggadocios bars. "Been breaking bitches, call me MoneyBagg Pimpin," he spits. "Hit it then skate, I'm a black Bart Simpson."

