NLE Choppa Takes On "Still Tippin" For LA Leakers Freestyle

Anytime a rapper heads up to Power 106 on the West Coast, there's a good chance that their skills will be put to the test. Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk have brought some of the illest MCs in the game to deliver a quick freestyle on their show. Some have completely obliterated the mic, as expected, while others exceed expectations.

Today, NLE Choppa stepped up to the microphone for L.A. Leakers Freestyle #127. Marking his inaugural freestyle on the show, NLE Choppa came through with bars over Mike Jones' hypnotizing "Still Tippin" instrumental where he showed his pride for his Memphis with a barrage of bars flexing his witty wordplay.

NLE Choppa's latest freestyle arrives on the heels of the release of his latest album, Me Vs. Me.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a bad bitch out the D

I got a hood bitch out the Chi

One of 'em stay on Royal Oak

One of 'em live off King Drive

One of 'em like to bump Ginuwine

Other one bumpin' Von when she ride me

Detroit bitch like to wear bust

My Chiraq bitch keep a numba nine