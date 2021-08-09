mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Tackles Mobb Deep Classic On "Quiet Storm"

Mitch Findlay
August 09, 2021 17:50
NLE Choppa tries his hand at the golden era with a new freestyle over Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm."


NLE Choppa has proven himself to be one of the game's more interesting young voices, a narrative that gains further fuel through his brand new freestyle over Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm." It's become so assumed that new generation rappers have little to no interest in tackling so-called boom-bap production that Choppa gains points off the bat for even attempting. Even if we do have Big Tigger, Rapsody, and their new Revolt series Off-Top to thank for that.

For his part, Choppa fares quite nicely over Havoc's ominous production. Though he lacks the urgency of Mobb Deep's legendary pair, Choppa's perspective is engaging enough to retain interest, even if it's evident that he's stepping outside of his comfort zone in the flow department. Still, it's interesting enough to see a young artist dipping into the golden era, and he certainly delivers a few slick gangsta rap bars as he hits his stride. 

Check out NLE Choppa's "Quiet Storm" freestyle now, and sound off if you think he did Mobb Deep justice. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Never dodging when my brotha say it's hammer time
Slide up in my mama car, hop out the whip and run him down
Excited killas when we do it we make sure we smile
Blood on my shoes, black Forces, red bottoms now

