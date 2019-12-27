NLE Choppa has never been fond of the comparisons that fans placed between him and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The two rappers have similar styles, preaching their vulnerable street tales about love, hate, and everything in between. A beef appeared to be brewing at the top of this year when Choppa went off on a fan who compared the two. Then, when YB got locked up, the teenage rapper from Memphis actually showed love and wrote a song on his behalf. Several weeks later, he claimed to have been signed to the Never Broke Again imprint but it turns out that he was capping all along. In a new interview with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the rising star says that he doesn't even speak to NBA YoungBoy.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

"I don't know how that shit got confused," said the 17-year-old to Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed after being asked about the status of his deal with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. "I mean, I don't talk to him. I don't know him." That's definitely a different story from what we were hearing just a couple of months ago. So, what is it? Are you signed to Never Broke Again or do you not have any ties to YoungBoy? Pick one...

Watch the interview below.