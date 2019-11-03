NLE Choppa Switches It Up On "Forever"

At just 16, NLE Choppa had one of the year's most significant breakout, finding cult fandom and support off the strength of his "Shotta Flow" series of tracks, well-known for an arsenal of hard-hitting flows.

Now, as the Memphis rapper turns 17, he has issued a new song, significantly switching up his content and slowing things down a bit as he pens an ode to his girlfriend, Mariah, who doubles as his leading lady in the tracks accompanying clip. On his newest "Forever," we find the young Choppa acquiescing to love's whims.

The cut is slated to be featured on the rapper's debut studio output next year alongside the host of other tracks he has tucked away.

"I wanna drop a tape, but I’ve got so many good songs that I want all of them on one fucking tape," he previously told XXL. "I want that one hard-hitter that everybody just remember forever."

For now, get into "Forever."

Quotable Lyrics

I see the way you looking, got a smile like your momma

And you make a nigga happy through my pain and my drama

And we cruising up in traffic got the top down in the summer

I got this Glock up in my lap, 'cause you know we in the jungle