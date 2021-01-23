Last week, Skai Jackson made headlines after some NSFW messages leaked from her alleged former boyfriend Julez Smith Jr. The son of Solange claimed that Jackson had cheated on him during their relationship so he "got revenge." Alongside the texts, an intimate video of the young actress also leaked online, with many suspecting Smith was the source of the video released as revenge porn. The 18-year-old has remained pretty cryptic about the situation, doing nothing but sharing a shady message in her story.

Of the many eligible bachelors who have surely reached out to Jackson since the news, one of them is none other than NLE Choppa. After another Twitter user tweeted to the actress, "if you ever see this I wanted to ask if you single because I fell in love with you, this was hard to say," the actress revealed that she was now single. After catching wind of the tweet, the Tennesse native simply replied "Umhm," to the declaration from Jackson.

He later went on to name-drop the young actress during a live stream, once again making public his crush on the Jessie star. "I like Skai Jackson," he says, before asking viewers why they were "talking about his little boo."

Tons of Instagram users were in favor of the two teenagers becoming an item, but its no telling whether this potential romance will ever come into fruition.