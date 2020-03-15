It looks like NLE Choppa could use some professional help right now. About a week after he opened up about his mental struggles, saying he was “broke inside,” the rising sensation has once again shared another alarming social media post, this time threatening suicide.

Choppa took to Twitter on Saturday and scared fans when he said he was going to kill himself on the last day of the year. This came right before he talked about having his music “live on for him.”

“My Music Gone Live For Me Imma Be With Y’all. I Promise... My Music Gone Let You Know Every Thing You Need To Know Blue heart love y’all,” he tweeted. “Imma Kill Myself The Last Day Of December 2020 Y’all Better Enjoy Me While Y’all Can Blue heart🤞🏽” he added.

This round of tweets comes exactly a week after he opened up about how he suffers from depression, which he largely attributes to the trauma he has been exposed throughout his brief 17 years. "Everybody go through depression I suffer from that I think in the blacc community that shit ignored... on my album i got a song for everybody who suffer from bipolar depression, mental health issues man anything I hope it touch u, let u know u not alone I’m with you.”