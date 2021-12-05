NLE Choppa Shares Alternate Version Of "Jumpin" Without Polo G

NLE Choppa is revving up to release a new project before the year officially comes to an end. The rapper delivered a slew of new singles this year while also appearing on songs with an array of artist from GoldLink and 070 Shake to Polo G. Choppa's showing signs of growth, outside of his own personal development, and his forthcoming project will likely be a clear depiction of that.

Last month, the rapper slid through with a brand new single to kick off the campaign for Me Vs. Me. He teamed up with Polo G last month for their new collab, "Jumpin." Now, Choppa delivered a brand new version of the record. Polo G is removed from this version while NLE Choppa adds a new verse to the song.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who woulda thought I'd get to the money?

Racks keep on comin', I'm th-th-th-thumbin'

Sunday through Monday, dark or it's sunny

No excuses to the bag, I be runnin'

I gotta get it regardless

'Cause who gon' feed my brother and my sister and my daughter?

For my fam, I go harder

I'm a son to my mother, brother to my brother

But most important, I'm a father