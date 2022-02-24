NLE Choppa sat down to talk all about relationships and relationship goals on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

The 19-year-old rapper revealed he isn't into dating women his age because he's not on the same page as them. He goes on to tell Harper, "If you're at that age, you're still learning yourself," and "lollygagging" isn't an option for him.

"I know what I want for myself," he said.

Harper brought up that dating older women comes with the marriage talk and "all kinds of weird sh*t," but the rapper didn't think twice about it. When asked if he'd be ready to "jump the broom," he responded "Sh*t, f**k it. Live life." He went on to say, "Whatever comes to you, do it. You know what I'm saying? Whatever feels natural flow with it."

He added that a prenup is definitely necessary though, especially when it comes to protecting yourself. But he let his future wife know, "you're going to get what you're supposed to."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

While the rapper is currently dating Marissa Da'Nae, he did mention one woman he finds very attractive, Saweetie. He complimented her, calling her a "beautiful lady."

Harper followed up, asking the rapper what he would do if he found himself in a predicament where he had to choose between a night with his current girlfriend or Saweetie.

He responded, "Me and my girl gon' see what's up..." When the host asks if his girl would then come through too, Choppa affirms, "We gon' come through. We gon' have fun."

Check out the full interview below.