When King Von was killed back in November of 2020, Lil Durk was one of the hardest-hit emotionally by the whole ordeal. Durk was part of Von's family and he was also the young rapper's mentor. With that in mind, Durk was looking to make things right and help honor Von's legacy. Unfortunately, at the time of Von's death, there were rumors that more violence could be sparked from his killing. Not to mention, artists like 6ix9ine were constantly teasing Durk, calling him soft for not doing anything in retaliation.

While Durk was going through all of this, there was at least one person in his ear trying to give him some much-needed perspective. That man was none other than NLE Choppa. During an episode of DJ Akademiks' "Off The Record" podcast, Choppa revealed that he was giving Durk advice at the time, urging him not to further the cycle of violence.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

"After the shit happened with Von and all that shit was happening bruh, I was the one really in bro's ear like 'I don't want to be this person in your ear to say let that shit chill, don't move on it. But bruh Imma be there personally to let you know that this cycle we in as black men is a never-ending cycle. Cuz at the end of the day bruh, we one person. We got one conscious mind,'" Choppa said. "When I'm thinking something, they might be thinking the same thing because at the end of the day, out of us being black, white, Hispanic, whatever, we are a human being and we are one race. This is why I don't do nothing out of spite to people."





In recent years, NLE Choppa has made it clear that he wants to promote peace, as well as spirituality. The artist also continues to be an advocate for mental health, and his guidance is certainly positive.

Based on how things have played out, it seems as though Durk took Choppa's words to heart.