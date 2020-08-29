NLE Choppa says he believes aliens have already found us, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of them. NLE Choppa discussed his theory on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, earlier this week.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“I’m not going to lie, I believe that aliens are already here. Look bro, you mean to tell me that Elon Musk is not alien?” the 2020 XXL Freshman asked Bootleg Kev. “C’mon brah, he’s trying to get people to go on Mars, what the fuck?

“Bruh, if a n***a come to my face and say, ‘Hey man, let’s move to Mars! Let’s move to Mars! Let’s move to Mars!’ His ass done been there, his ass done lived there before,” Choppa said. “First off, they say it’s hot as hell there, so we ain’t gon’ be thinkin’ about going there. Muthafucka going to come, ‘Let’s go to Mars.’ The fuck? You been there before or somethin’. Boy, hell naw. You not gon' put shit in my brain."

Choppa also said he's not interested in Musk's newly unveiled Neuralink chip. Musk revealed the product to investors, Friday, showcasing how the product works on pigs.

Check out Choppa's appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast below.

