NLE Choppa just wanted to walk on the beach with his friends during a recent trip to Los Angeles but when a fan allegedly wanted to take a picture with the rapper, he declined. According to the 18-year-old artist, the fan started disrespecting him once he was denied a photo, which prompted a physical fight to break out.

A video of NLE Choppa and his crew beating down a man in Venice Beach took social media by storm as many were surprised to see the rapper in such a predicament. At the time, it was unclear why Choppa and his team were so violent with the man, knocking him down in the sand and repeatedly throwing punches. It didn't take long for the rapper to explain his side of the story.

"Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before?" asked NLE Choppa on Twitter. "Bruh asked for picture I said no I’m enjoying my self and I get called scary and a b*tch. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process. And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach."

