Unfortunately, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa has decided to push back his new album release for Me Vs. Me to next week, revealing that the decision was made "out of respect" for his city as it continues to mourn the passing of Young Dolph.

"Out of Respect for Memphis I'm Dropping Next Friday! #MEVSME," wrote the rapper on Twitter.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The move to delay the album's release comes as Young Dolph's label, Paper Route Empire, dropped a tribute album featuring many of the late rapper's artists, including Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and more. The album also includes a verse from Dolph.

While NLE Choppa may have explained the real reason why he pushed back his album, some fans can't help but imagine that his feud with YoungBoy Never Broke Again also influenced this choice. The Baton Rouge-based rapper also released his new mixtape, Colors, last night. For the last week, Choppa and YB have been going back and forth. YoungBoy dissed Choppa on "Know What I Know" after Choppa called out the rapper for dissing O-Block in "Bring The Hook." Despite Choppa's former admiration of YoungBoy, it looks like it's war now.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We might not be getting NLE Choppa's new project today but there's not much time left to wait. Stay tuned for Me Vs. Me coming next week. Check out fan reactions below.







Screenshots via @akademiks on Instagram