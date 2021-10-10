NLE Choppa Lights Up Drake's "Pound Cake" For "Another Baby OTW"

NLE Choppa has been largely coolin' out this year. Following an incredibly eventful year in 2020 that included the release of his debut album, Top Shotta, as well as From Dark To Light -- an album that signaled his holistic transformation. However, 2021 has been a rather lowkey year for him overall in terms of releases, though he has been delivering some solid guest features.

Today, the rapper slid through with a brand new freestyle over Drake's 2013 NWTS outro, "Pound Cake." The rapper offers introspection into his life and long-term goals including his aspirations to become a billionaire. However, it's moments like those where he also recognizes how money can't necessarily bring him happiness. "If cash rules everything/ Why do I want something that cash can't buy?" he raps on the record. The materialistic aspects aside, Choppa expresses his desire to bring better opportunities through generational wealth.

Check out the latest from NLE Choppa below.

Quotable Lyrics

Daddy say I'm pimpin' hoes on my Memphis shit

But naan one of my wives gon' be a Memphis chick

Closed-minded, can't deal with it

I need some breadwinners too, or I feel like a meal ticket