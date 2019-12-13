NLE Choppa Keeps It On The "Side" In New Single

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is having quite the year for himself. At the top of this year, the 17-year-old had a dream to become something big in the music industry and just a few months later, he's got himself here. It's crazy what hard work and dedication can get you. Just days after the release of his new video "Famous Hoes," NLE Choppa continues his barrage with a new single and an exciting announcement.

"Side" is the latest track to release from the buzzing star, acting as means to come through with an even larger reveal. The teenage sensation announced that his upcoming visual project Cottonwood would be out before the end of the year, arriving in one week via UnitedMasters. "Side" will be included on the project.

What do you think of his new song? Stay tuned for more new music from the youngster throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't gotta ask, I know my momma proud of me

And my n***a we was thuggin', we was doin' robberies

You ain't gotta ask if it's on me, it's on the side

Every time that a young n***a ride

Hundred shots up out this choppa, let 'em glide

I can't let him slide, 'cause they fuck with my pride

I'm in the club with glizzy and my blicky

Tryin' not to hurt somebody