NLE Choppa Joins 4TM Draco On "No Love"

4TM Draco has been a buzzing force over the past few years. The budding rapper's released a handful of projects like Death Before Dishonor and most recently, Heart Like A Lion.

This week, the rapper came through with his biggest collab to date alongside NLE Choppa titled, "No Love." The two rappers collide over eerie sudden production with Draco leading the way. The budding rapper comes through with a chilling flow detailing vengeance before passing it over to NLE Choppa who comes through with a memorable sixteen. The two share natural chemistry with one another, and it's clearly shown in their new collaboration.

NLE Choppa recently released his project, Me vs. Me earlier this year, his follow-up to 2021's From Light To Dark. Check the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit him with the stick, don't play golf

Intercepting when I caught it

Smith and Wesson, I ain't bought it

Picked a felon with a .40

