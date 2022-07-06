mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Joins 4TM Draco On "No Love"

Aron A.
July 06, 2022 15:15
Rising rapper 4TM Draco taps NLE Choppa for his latest release.


4TM Draco has been a buzzing force over the past few years. The budding rapper's released a handful of projects like Death Before Dishonor and most recently, Heart Like A Lion.

This week, the rapper came through with his biggest collab to date alongside NLE Choppa titled, "No Love." The two rappers collide over eerie sudden production with Draco leading the way. The budding rapper comes through with a chilling flow detailing vengeance before passing it over to NLE Choppa who comes through with a memorable sixteen. The two share natural chemistry with one another, and it's clearly shown in their new collaboration.

NLE Choppa recently released his project, Me vs. Me earlier this year, his follow-up to 2021's From Light To Dark. Check the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hit him with the stick, don't play golf
Intercepting when I caught it
Smith and Wesson, I ain't bought it
Picked a felon with a .40

