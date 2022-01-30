NLE Choppa Is Taking Calls On His "Trap Phone"

NLE Choppa's Me vs. Me has arrived, and it's jam-packed with banger after banger. If you haven't had a chance to stream the new record quite yet, stand-out tracks so far have been "Push It" featuring Young Thug, "Chicago to Memphis" featuring G Herbo, and a solo title called "Trap Phone."

"Ayy, check my pockets, what I made today (Ayy what I made today) / Used to be schemin' on a lick just to cop the brand new J's (Cop the brand new J's) / Yeah, and I can't lie, you know I paved the way (You know I paved the way) / Let plenty n*ggas up in the door, they was ridin' my wave (They was ridin' my wave)," the 19-year-old raps on the chorus.

Before sharing his album, Choppa gave us plenty of singles including "I.Y.B.," "Jumpin" featuring Polo G, "Drop Shit," and "Too Hot" featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Stream "Trap Phone" below, and take some time to memorize the lyrics in the video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, ayy, trap phone ringin' (Ringin')

Choker chain blingin' (Blingin')

Two hoes double teamin' (Double teamin' dawg)

Yeah, I got 'em fightin' over semen (Over semen)

Tellin' me they love me (Love), but I don't know the meaning (Don't know the meaning dawg)