NLE Choppa Imitates Tupac In "Picture Me Grapin" Music Video

NLE Choppa is back with a brand new visual for his song "Picture Me Grapin."

NLE Choppa has been one of the most interesting new artists in hip-hop over the last year, especially when you consider how he completely revamped his philosophy, seemingly overnight. The artist started out his career with extremely energetic and violent songs, but now, he is all about peace and tranquility, which is something we saw on his latest project From Dark To Light. Unfortunately, the artist has found himself in a predicament when it comes to his label situation and today, he dropped what he said is his last music video.

The visual is for the track "Picture Me Grapin" which contains a smooth instrumental that will have you reminiscing about some 90s hip-hop. As for the music video itself, NLE is surrounded by beautiful women at times, while in other scenes, he can be seen driving a purple vintage car that definitely flashes on the highway. There are even some other scenes where he puts on a bald cap and does his best Tupac impersonation, which gives the video a nice and fun vibe.

