Since Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle's untimely passing in March 2019, rappers and athletes including The Game, Dave East and J.R. Smith have gone out of their way to pay tribute during interviews, with song lyrics and most notably, with tattoos. Just over a week ago, Drake included a line honoring Nip on Certified Lover Boy's "7 AM on Bridle Path" rapping, "Or switch it to the one I call R.I.P. Nipsey 'cause I swear to God the bezel got sixty of them blue stones." Now, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa has debuted a Hussle tribute of his own: a portrait of the late rapper tattooed on Choppa's leg.

Choppa, who has been outspoken recently about DaBaby, vaccinations in the NFL and his newfound love of herbs and crystals, has always been one to honor fallen members of the rap game. In June, following the passing of Dallas rapper and collaborator Lil Loaded, Choppa offered up a tribute on Twitter. And in an Instagram post last November, he included photos of he and King Von, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, along with a solo shot of Hussle.

Tribute tattoos are a part of hip-hop and Choppa, known for having tattoos all over his body, found space to turn that IG tribute into something more permanent and more special, fitting for someone like Nipsey Hussle who held and still holds legend status to this day.

Check out NLE Choppa's portrait of Nipsey below and let us know what you think.

