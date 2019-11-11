NLE Choppa Expresses His Pain On "Dekario"

For many, the name NLE Choppa picked up steam following the release of "Shotta Flow," a banger that put the young Memphis rapper on many radars. Now, the 17-year-old Choppa has come through with a brand new drop, this one showcasing a different side of the oft-aggressive rhymer. Sitting firmly within the "melodic street rap" stylistic category, the likes of which has been adopted by many of his peers, "Dekario" finds Choppa exploring the depths of his pain. His voice tinged with a hint of autotune, Choppa details the struggles arising in tandem with his clout.

"If I didn't had the money or the fame, would you still text me?" he sings. "I don't wanna tote no gun, I know the crackers gon' arrest me." Admitting to battling with suicidal thoughts, Choppa takes a moment to reflect on several impactful losses; the fact that young rappers are facing PTSD on a daily basis is becoming widely understood, and it's refreshing to hear a rising voice open up about his own difficulties. While we may love Choppa on his formidable energy, it never hurts to peer behind the curtain for a little bit of development.

Quotable Lyrics

Gino died November 10th, just a month before Christmas

My birthday on November 1st, so you know that shit hit me

My brother came into the room and he said "Gino dead"

Fleeting chance he gon' make it, he got shot in the head