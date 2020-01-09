17-year-old rising rapper NLE Choppa has a chance at making himself a household name at a very young age. Not many artists earn nationwide recognition so early on in life but his street grit and melodious side have earned the Memphis star tons of attention. Releasing his debut Cottonwood project last month, big things appear to be in the cards for Choppa. Sitting down with Adam22 of No Jumper, the teenager spoke about a slew of topics relevant to his career, including some of the artists he sees himself in.



Sarah Morris/Getty Images

When prompted to speak about Tay-K, the incarcerated rapper who was locked up partly on behalf of his lyrics in "The Race," NLE Choppa revealed that he's a fan. "He was gon' have a wave," said Choppa. "If he gets an appeal, I feel like he can get out. And when that n***a get out, oh, that boy's show price gon' be a million a show! They're gonna wanna hear 'The Race.'"

Later in the same interview, he spoke about XXXTentacion and his previous comments about the late rapper being a "prophet." He explained why he thinks so, saying: "I feel like God sends certain people down to, like, help other people to just be there for them and help them get through something." X's music was much different from anything else consuming Choppa's attention span. The youngin hummed along to "Jocelyn Flores," which he revealed to be his favorite song from the Florida-based artist.

