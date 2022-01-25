In a few of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new songs, the 22-year-old rapper disses Chicago's infamous O-Block apartment complex and subliminally comes for Lil Durk, the late King Von, and others. After Chicago rapper Lil Reese commented on YoungBoy's O-Block diss by saying that the rapper isn't "on demon time" and he's simply just "rapping like the rest of these rappers all rap," Memphis-based artist NLE Choppa "stamped" the message, seemingly turning against YB after previously supporting him.

A few days later, an alleged fan of YB attacked NLE Choppa at the airport, bragging after the fact on social media. We've already reported on Choppa's explanation of the altercation and in the same interview with DJ Akademiks, he also addressed the feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy, revealing if he's chosen a side between the two.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"It wasn't ever with me picking a side. Honestly, bruh, I barely read what Lil Reese said," admitted Choppa. "I barely really read what he said! I just know what he was saying was siding with my boy [King] Von. If you would've asked me what Lil Reese tweeted, I wouldn't be able to speak it word-for-word. I wouldn't be able to tweet the whole tweet. At the end of the day, that wasn't the purpose behind [me responding]. Being on a side or just trying to be in some sh*t, it was just off the simple fact that brother don't be able to defend his name. I just feel like, with street stuff, if you did it, if that was your work, speak freely of it. Speak highly of it. You got every right to do it. That was your sh*t, that was your work, do it! But, like, certain stuff be coming from outsiders that wasn't even there when certain sh*t happened... I just don't respect that part of it."

Do you think YoungBoy and his crew should refrain from mentioning King Von, Lul Tim, or O-Block in their music?



