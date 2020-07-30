mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Enlists Lil Baby For Brand New Track "Narrow Road"

Alexander Cole
July 30, 2020 18:37
632 Views
32
5
Image via NLE ChoppaImage via NLE Choppa
Image via NLE Choppa

Narrow Road
NLE Choppa Feat. Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NLE Choppa is about to release his first major-label album "Top Shotta."


NLE Choppa has continued to be one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop thanks to his high-energy songs that showcase some versatile talents. On some tracks, NLE gives you some shouted flows that will immediately get you amped up. However, he is also able to deliver more melodic tracks, which is exactly what he did on his latest effort, "Narrow Road," featuring Lil Baby.

This is one of the singles leading up to NLE's upcoming debut album Top Shotta and it's certainly a great teaser. Throughout the track, we get a catchy melodic vocal line, all while the artist raps about his come up and how he's had to overcome adversity.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

They tell me, "Think smart," (Think smart), I know right from wrong (Oh)
They tell me I'ma get life with this dirty chrome (Get life)
Well, you would rather take a life before they take your own (The Don Dada)
And bitch, I been through some shit, I came from a broken home
I got a different mentality, bitch, it's kill or be killed (Kill or, yeah)

NLE Choppa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  5
  632
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NLE Choppa Lil Baby Narrow Road Top Shotta new song new music
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NLE Choppa Enlists Lil Baby For Brand New Track "Narrow Road"
32
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject