NLE Choppa Drops His "First Day Out" Freestyle

Alex Zidel
April 01, 2021 12:53
Beat Box (First Day Out)
NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa returns with his "First Day Out" freestyle after getting arrested for burglary, guns, and drugs this week.


It's customary for rappers to release a "First Day Out" freestyle after getting freed from the justice system. Earlier this week, 18-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was arrested for burglary, drugs, and guns. He was released on bond and returned home, putting pressure on himself to release a freestyle to show his fans he's still got his head in the right place. He came through on Thursday with the release of his new music video, freestyling over SpottemGotem's "Beat Box" and putting his own spin on the record.

The new video is directed by NLE Choppa, showing him goofing around with knives in his kitchen and doing the "Beat Box" challenge in his driveway. His lyrical content deals mostly with sexual themes, describing an encounter with a woman for a few lines before dropping some menacing bars about firing off some rounds at his opps. 

At the end of the video, the teenaged rapper shows off his latest merch offerings: hoodies and t-shirts with his mugshot on them.

NLE Choppa is back home and he's still doing his thing. Listen to his "First Day Out" freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk him down straight to the ground, we make sure that he don't get up
Caught a red beam and his mama tell him, "Come and pick him up"
I'ma smack you with this .40, askin' is my Glizzy tucked
Only like it sloppy, she gon' beatbox when she suckin' me
Told her, "Bring a friend" if she ever think about f*ckin' me
Touchin' who? Touchin' me? To God where yo' ass gon' be
Leave him stuck and sÐµnd him up like he f*ckin' with Cardi B

NLE Choppa first day out Beat Box new music new freestyle
