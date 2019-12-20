NLE Choppa Drops Debut EP "Cottonwood" Ft. Blueface

Giving a nod to his hometown of Memphis, NLE Choppa named his first EP Cottonwood after the neighborhood he holds dear to his heart. The 17-year-old rapper stepped into the music scene last year with his No Love the Takeover mixtape, and in a little over a year he's made himself a young artist to watch. His breakout single "Shotta Flow" gained him attention, and after bringing in millions of streams, Blueface hopped on the remix. Both versions of his hit single are featured on Cottonwood, with Blueface as his only feature on the record.

NLE Choppa's debut EP is a nine-track offering that showcases the teen rapper's aggressive delivery over trap-style beats. It's obvious that he's continuing to evolve as an artist and it's interesting that while other young rappers in his age group have projects swimming in features, he opted to stand alone to showcase his talents. Check out Cottonwood and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Untold

2. Step

3. Side

4. Clicc Clacc

5. Matrix

6. N.W.A.

7. Chances

8. Shotta Flow

9. Shotta Flow (Remix) ft. Blueface