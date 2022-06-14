After being dubbed a "snake oil salesman" by DJ Vlad, NLE Choppa is detailing how he can, in fact, help Justin Bieber. The singer came forward recently to explain that he had to cancel a series of shows on his tour became his doctor advised him to take a step back. It seems that Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that has caused him to suffer facial paralysis.

Following the revelation, Choppa took to social media to tell Bieber that he could help him. The rapper has been advocating his herbalist lifestyle, often claiming he has cures for cancer and other ailments. When Vlad reported on Choppa's offer, the rapper didn't appreciate it, calling him a "culture vulture."

In the exchange, Vlad clapped back.

"You're a snake oil salesman. This year you claimed you have herbs that replace Brazilian Butt Lifts & breast implants. Last year you claimed you can cure herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Fraud ass," Vlad wrote.

However, AllHipHop caught up with Choppa at Hot 97's Summer jam and fired off a few questions, including one asking Choppa to detail how he would help Bieber.

“Just basic herbs that work with the nerves. Things like mugwort or damiana. Things that people can do their own research on,” said Choppa. “If they just know how to use it, a lot of things will help for it. And just a full body detox. All that stuff helps.”

No word on if he has plans on connecting with Bieber. Check out NLE Choppa below.

