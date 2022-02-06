NLE Choppa's most recent project Me vs. Me was in the works for several months. After releasing its first promotional single in August, and handing down multiple delays for the project, Choppa finally released the tape on Jan. 28.

Me vs. Me was jam-packed with stellar features such as Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, G Herbo and more, as it was NLE's first full-length project in years. However, in the aftermath of the tape releasing, the first week sales projections seemed a bit low for Choppa's perceived status. After the announcement that Me vs. Me was set to sell around 20K units, NLE responded to critics, saying it is a W because of its mixtape status, and that it would still earn a plaque: "Big W, My first Album Sold 36K First Week And Is Now Currently GOLD. This Is A Mixtape I’m Grateful For What I Have I’m In Competition With No One This Is Perfect For Me My Plaque Still Coming, Watch."

Three days later, the numbers became official and NLE Choppa landed at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, selling 22K units. He seemingly approved of this result.

Later, likely after there had been some noise about the surprisingly low number, NLE doubled down on his stance, saying that he is grateful for all his fans since some artists' music does not sell at all: "They Like 22K First Week Ain’t Good, lmao Im Grateful I Know People Selling 0K #MevsMe"

It seems that even if fans see a disappointment for NLE, he found the bright side of his mixape's outcome.

Have you listened to Me vs. Me? What are your thoughts?