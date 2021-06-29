Coi Leray is one of the most exciting new artists to have broken out this year. She's been bubbling under the radar for a few years but during the quarantine, she was able to rebrand herself and become a serious force among the current slate of women in hip-hop. She's a social media superstar, earning millions of likes on anything she posts. She's also rolling out her very own sound, tackling this rap thing a little differently than her peers.

The 24-year-old doesn't just sound like nobody else in the game -- she also doesn't really look like anyone else. Where the majority of women in hip-hop are flaunting curvier frames with enhanced bottoms and busts, Coi has gone a more natural route, relying on her personality, charm, and musical skill to build a fanbase. Following her big night at the BET Awards, the budding star found herself trending on social media with thousands of haters body-shaming her, as they have consistently done with each new photo or video she's posted. Making fun of her skinny frame and attempting to make the rapper feel bad about the way she looks, Coi is standing her ground and developing a seriously thick skin, but she's got the rap game backing her up.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Complaining about how people incessantly shame her for being herself and showing off her natural body, Coi took to Twitter to let off some steam. "My body is always trending. I don’t understand," she wrote on the platform as part of a larger rant. Memphis rapper NLE Choppa responded to the post, backing her up. "Cause you natural. Fuck em," he responded.

Hopefully, none of the disturbing comments get to Coi because she's on the right path and she's becoming a major powerhouse. Check out the interaction between NLE Choppa and Coi Leray below.