It's a little strange to hear NLE Choppa rapping his lyrics without his signature aggressive flow but still, he sounds solid over live piano accompaniment. The 17-year-old Memphis rapper has been turning heads all year, establishing himself as one of the strongest new-school rappers out. His hit singles "Shotta Flow" and "Camelot" have both performed well, even earning the rapper some potential spots on year-end media lists. The former netted him his current reputation as a hard-hitting spitter who uses menacing tactics to get one-up on his opps. Contrasting his usual performative style, Baby Mexico came through for Audiomack's Fine Tuned series, singing both tracks with a live pianist and impressing the masses.

You've never heard "Camelot" or "Shotta Flow" like this before. In the short video, Choppa comfortably spits his flows over Matt Composure's smooth keys. The rapper is considerably tamer than in his regular live set. Performing the cuts as a medley, the musician went seamlessly from "Shotta Flow" to "Camelot" without any hesitation, laughing about how out of breath he became at the one-minute mark.

The teenager recently performed at the Day N Vegas Festival, where famed interviewer Nardwuar caught up with him backstage. Watch that here and be sure to check out the stripped-down version of his live set below.