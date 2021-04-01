NLE Choppa was arrested on Monday for burglary, possession of a concealed firearm, and possession of marijuana and Xanax. He posted bond and has since returned home, releasing his "First Day Out" freestyle on Thursday. On the same day, the 18-year-old rapper issued a statement on his arrest, claiming that he was set up and promising to beat this case.



"To begin when you start changing lives and began to stand for something deep in your purpose you become a target to a certain group of people and also the devil," said NLE Choppa on social media. "During this arrest I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don't consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process. Every media outlet, news channel, and etc covered this story to paint a picture on a new surface I've been working so hard to create. This case will be beat and I will walk a free man, remember it's innocent until proven guilty not guilty until proven innocent. Asking my supporters to stand firm with me and allow God to do his work. Thank you and love y'all dearly."

Obviously, these are some pretty serious accusations on the part of NLE Choppa. Hopefully, there is an investigation in the works to determine whether the rapper was set up during his recent arrest.

