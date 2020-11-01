NLE Choppa Celebrates Birthday With "From Dark To Light" Project

NLE Choppa is one of the brightest young stars to emerge in the past year and it seems like he's only getting bigger with each release. It's been a few months since the release of Top Shotta but with today marking his 18th birthday, he blessed fans with another new project, titled, From Dark To Light. Stacked with thirteen tracks in total, the rapper enlists Big Sean for the record, "Moonlight" as well as Ink for "Hear Me."

Truthfully, he should've formally changed his name to NLE Chakra with the release of his new project. The rapper's had a spiritual transformation over the past few months, declaring that he'd be distancing himself from violent content in his music moving forward.

