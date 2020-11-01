mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Celebrates Birthday With "From Dark To Light" Project

Aron A.
November 01, 2020 13:15
127 Views
NLE Choppa celebrates his 18th birthday with "From Dark To Light" ft. Big Sean.


NLE Choppa is one of the brightest young stars to emerge in the past year and it seems like he's only getting bigger with each release. It's been a few months since the release of Top Shotta but with today marking his 18th birthday, he blessed fans with another new project, titled, From Dark To Light. Stacked with thirteen tracks in total, the rapper enlists Big Sean for the record, "Moonlight" as well as Ink for "Hear Me." 

Truthfully, he should've formally changed his name to NLE Chakra with the release of his new project. The rapper's had a spiritual transformation over the past few months, declaring that he'd be distancing himself from violent content in his music moving forward. 

Check out NLE Choppa's latest comment and wish him a happy birthday in the comments below. 

