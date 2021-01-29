DJ Akademiks has a skill for rubbing people the wrong way with his opinions sometimes. Back in December, Meek Mill famously confronted the former Everyday Struggle host on Clubhouse. Following some recent comments Akademiks made on Twitch suggesting that NLE Choppa is not gangsta and doesn't live the things he raps about, the teenager called him out for the false narrative. Choppa then detailed his time meeting the podcast host and then got into why Akademiks simply does not have the range to say Choppa isn't gangsta enough.



John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20

The young rapper begins by clarifying how he would never come onto somebody's show and be disrespectful, saying there's a time and place for everything and, "he wasn't raised like that." He continues explaining how there's a balance to everything, and "you shouldn't be too much of this or too much of that."

"Hell yeah Imma pull up to a show humble or a podcast humble as hell but I still know in the back of my mind I slap the sh*t out of you. Like, it's a balance bro. If a n*gga is pulling up 24/7 this n*gga mean wanna be gangsta 9/10 he ain't never did sh*t a day in his life," he explains.

"That's a persona, that's an image. Me," he says tapping his chest. "Imma pull up, imma smile, imma laugh with you, you got me f*cked up," he says, no longer smiling. "Then, we on it. Bruh, I'm not finna pulll up and be on that, imma pull up humble as hell until a n*gga take advantage of that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

"A lot of n*ggas who never even been in a first fight, y'all do be having a lot of sh*t to say about the streets, about the gangsta sh*t. Like bruh yeah I'm spiritual as a motherf*cker," he says, explaining he can be both spiritual and a gangsta.

He finished, "Yeah, I'm on to better things, but I'll never forget where the f*ck I was at...y'all just need to learn who to talk to because I never got extorted bruh, on God, don't speak on me fool, I don't speak on nobody...you saying straight bullsh*t."

Who do you guys agree with? Do you think NLE is spitting facts or Akademiks was right? Drop a comment letting us know.