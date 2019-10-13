mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa & Yella Beezy Join Rubi Rose On "Hit Yo Dance"

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 00:31
Rubi Rose follows up on "Big Mouth."


After finding considerable traction with her solo "Big Mouth" single, Atlanta-based hyphenate Rubi Rose has returned with an upgrade, hopping over a OG Parker and Hitmaka-crafted backdrop as she teams up with fellow southern emcees Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa for her latest "Hit Yo Dance" selection.

Together, OG Parker and Hitmaka chop a sample of The Neptunes' "What Happened To That Boy?" track as Beezy lays down an addictive hook before Rubi and Choppa take off. It makes for an infectious follow-up to "Big Mouth" and marks the beginning of a seemingly fruitful deal with LA Reid's HitCo label. For now, enjoy "Hit Yo Dance" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Only dance that I hit, is the money-dance
How I move for nothin' less than a 100 bands
When the bitch get to drippin' and these niggas start tippin'
I'm a savage for the paper, hit the Runnin' Man

