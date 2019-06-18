NLE Choppa & TaySav Brush Off Their "Problems"

NLE Choppa is one of the rising stars in the game right now. Over the past few months, he's put out a ton of music and with each drop, his profile continues to get larger and larger. Even though he hasn't broken into the mainstream yet, he's collaborated with Birdman and Juvenile, Smokepurpp, Stunna 4 Vegas and more. Now, he teams up with TaySav for "Problems."

NLE Choppa links up with TaySav for his latest banger, "Problems." With trunk-rattling production by Tr3asy, the two rappers deliver an aggressive banger where he delivers both braggadocious bars and horrifying detailed lines about his time in the street. It's another street banger for NLE Choppa that comes shortly after the release of his single, "Free Youngboy."

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Murder on my mind, I'm comin' like Melly

I pop me a perc and it sit in my belly

I went on a mission, you know I was ready

I hang out the window, shoot shit like Maggette