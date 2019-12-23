NLE Choppa & Meek Mill Complete "Cottonwood" Vibes With "Cruze"

If you thought Cottonwood was complete, take a step back because NLE Choppa and Meek Mill have other plans. Teenage sensation NLE Choppa is one of the hottest new rappers on the street, dropping off "Shotta Flow" and hitting with a few of his follow-ups. His brash bars and authentic nature offer a level of credibility that we crave in hip-hop. That's also something that Meek Mill brings forth in his rhymes. On "Cruze" the two spitters team up for a clash of generations, closing out Choppa's new project with a bang.

Last week, NLE Choppa dropped Cottonwood and the final track on the body of work now features Meek Mill. "Cruze" begins with a hook performed by the Philadelphia native, bringing us directly into his verse before the 17-year-old takes over and shows us all why he's somebody we need to be paying attention to. For just over a year, NLE Choppa has been bubbling and this has been a huge year for him. Look for him to fully break out in the new decade. "Cruze" is just the start.

What do you think of this link-up? Do they sound good together?

Quotable Lyrics:

I done be Manson

Run at the rats and

I know these n***a ain't talking to me, I don't give them reactions

I done be keeping that Glock on my hip, and I wear it for fashion

I really be ballin' and poppin' that shit like I do on my captions