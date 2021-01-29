Njomza's "Lucky" Gets A Live Rendition

Known for big singles like “Me & You” and “One Foot In The Water” as well as her unforgettable contribution to Mac Miller’s acclaimed album The Divine Feminine, Njomza starts the year with some tenderness, delivering a passionate live rendition of “Lucky.”

The song originally released last December and served as her follow-up to “Bite.” Sidestepping the bouncy and sultry nature of “Bite,” “Lucky” opted for an organ-driven ballad about the importance of cherishing and loving the people in one’s life. The new live version strips the already minimal single down even further, which makes it feel all the more sentimental.

“Lucky (Live)” hits harder considering the Germany-born and Chicago-raised singer-songwriter’s ties to Mac Miller. Njomza signed to REMember Music during her teen years and worked closely with the late Pittsburgh artist.

The timing of the record is also poignant, arriving close to the anniversaries of the deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and beloved Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Combined with Njomza's incredible vocal performance, the song's pure and heartfelt message makes for a truly impressive offering.

Njomza has been on a roll with recent singles, and “Lucky (Live)'' is no exception. Although she hasn’t announced that any albums or projects are in the works, still be on the lookout for more music from the genre-transcending songstress this year.

Quotable Lyrics

After everything you had to go through, you still had the fight within you

And I can’t believe that God chose me to know you, to love you