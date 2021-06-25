Njomza Shares The Seven-Track EP "LIMBO"

After sharing the powerful, stripped version of her acclaimed 2020 single "Lucky" early this year, Njomza switched gears entirely and treated fans to two incredible singles, the Russ-assisted "winter in atlanta" and the Skrillex-produced "over and done."

Now, roughly a month ahead of her upcoming performance at Lollapalooza, Njomza is officially back with her stunning new LIMBO EP, and it features sonically robust production from Tommy Brown, Dot Da Genius, and Take a Daytrip, among others.

The seven-track EP marks Njomza's first since 2019's EP Vacation, and it comes stacked with high-profile features from artists such as Russ, WurlD, Ari Lennox, and rising QC artist Metro Marrs, who recently got arrested at his own high school graduation after throwing $10,000 in cash into the crowd.

Njomza is still putting the finishing touches on her highly anticipated debut album, but in the meantime, fans of the genre-transcending artist can check out her Ari Lennox-featured music video for "tidal wave" and listen to her new LIMBO EP below.

Tracklist:

1. winter in atlanta (feat. Russ)

2. limbo

3. not you (feat. WurlD)

4. over and done

5. little to a lot (feat. Metro Marrs)

6. honestly

7. tidal wave