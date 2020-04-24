mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Njomza Delivers Sultry R&B Jam "Bite"

Rose Lilah
April 24, 2020 16:09
Njomza marks her return with the release of "Bite."


Njomza isn't an artist we've featured too heavily, but as she returns to the fold with a new single, that could change soon. The singer, who was previously affiliated with Mac Miller's REMember imprint, has since signed with SinceThe80s. The last time we heard from her was summer 2019 when she delivered "No One Is Spared." Clearly, she's been taking her time in plotting her next release, and it's working.

"Bite" is a slow-moving, precise record with Njomza using her vocals in different ways, from a staccato whisper to something more cartoonish. It's a subtle and sexy record, which is undoubtedly the point of this bedroom jam. 

Check it out and let us know if you're a fan of Njomza.

Quotable Lyrics

On my lips, they always seem to crave for you
Sip like Henny, drip like honey 
Got me singing high notes that can wake the neighbors
Talking dirty, riding steady

