Njomza Delivers Emotional Ballad On "Lucky"

Singer-songwriter Njomza has made some pretty incredible tracks over the years and fans have been waiting for her to drop some new art. She typically likes to take her time and when she delivers something, it is filled with emotion that comes from the heart. On her latest track "Lucky," this certainly rings true as she offers up a ballad that tugs at the heartstrings.

With this song, Njomza is heard reflecting on those she has loved throughout the years and how she wishes she had appreciated those people more. Now, some of those loved ones have passed on and she wishes she could tell them how she feels one final time. This is pretty moving subject matter and it makes for a great song that will have you in your feelings.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me say I love you, right now

Give you all your flowers, right now

I don't wanna wait 'til it's too late

Let me tell you how I'm so proud

Show you how Iâfeel,âI'llâscream it loud

Iâdon't wanna waitâ'til it's too late