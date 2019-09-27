Nivea Returns To Music After Eight Years Of Silence With "Mirrors" Album

Eighteen years after she first stepped into the music scene, Nivea released her fourth studio album, Mirrors. The 37-year-old R&B singer hasn't shared a new project since she dropped her Nivea: Undercover EP back in 2011, but on Thursday, Nivea surprised fans with her latest effort. "Thank You to my fans who’ve waited patiently and supported me over the years," she wrote on Instagram. "My Executive Producer @mrplayboydre for seeing my vision and bringing this project together🙌🏾 As well as all the other writers and producers on the album."

Mirrors isn't a straight-forward R&B record as Nivea and producer PlayBoy Dre, who also acts as her only feature, float through genres including dance, trap, and reggae. This isn't the Nivea that we remember from songs like Mystikal's "Been So Long" and her hit "Don't Mess With My Man"; The singer has taken her experiences and is transmuting them into songs, expressing herself musically like never before.

At this time, Mirrors is only available on Tidal and Google Play Music, but it will be added to all streaming services on October 1.

Tracklist

1. Ride With Me

2. Soul Ties ft. PlayBoy Dre

3. Suicide

4. Circles

5. Where Were You

6. Away

7. Even More

8. Flower Power

9. They Don't

10. Should've Known

11. Brave

12. I Was Good

13. Diamonds