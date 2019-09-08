Legendary drummer, founder of Foo Fighters and Nirvana member, Dave Grohl recently sat down with The Guardian to discuss his illustrious music career. At one point, his time with Nirvana comes up and Grohl gives away a never before told tidbit about sharing the future Foo Fighters song Alone + Easy Target with Kurt Cobain long before it’s release.

Nirvana was on a trip to New York City to perform on Saturday Night Live soon after the conclusion of touring for their Nevermind album. Cobain was about to bask in a bubble bath when Grohl put the song on for him to listen and left the room. “I went back in and he kissed me! That might have been the only time I ever felt validated by the band,” Grohl said.

The drummer went on to comment on moving on after Cobain’s passing to form the band Foo Fighters saying, “I didn’t imagine I was gonna pick up where Nirvana left off. I didn’t imagine myself to be Freddie Mercury.” “I made 100 cassettes and handed them to friends. I called it Foo Fighters because I didn’t want people to think I was trying to be Tom Petty,” he says.

