The 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s hit album Nevermind has arrived, so naturally, Universal Music has plans to release several multi-format reissues in celebration of the momentous occasion.

You may have heard that back in August, Nirvana was sued by a man named Spencer Elden, better known as the nude baby on the cover of their album. The now 30-year-old says that the band “failed to protect and prevent him from being sexually exploited,” and that neither he, nor his parents gave their consent to the photo being used.

According to TMZ, Elden is also looking to protect himself ahead of Nevermind’s anniversary. His lawyer, Maggie Mabie, is demanding that the baby photo showing his genitalia be redacted from all future album covers.

Mabie shared that her client finds himself facing torment and unwanted attention from fans, online trolls, and the media; it’s time to “end this child exploitation and violation of privacy," she said.

In his initial lawsuit, Elden referred to the image as “child pornography,” alleged that the band promised to cover his genitalia (which obviously didn’t happen), and requested that each member of Nirvana, as well as Kurt Cobain’s estate pay him at least $150,000 in damages, each.

