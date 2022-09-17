Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album.

During the conversation, Diddy explained the role the played in the Grammy-nominated record's creation, saying, "Nip had no ego. Nip came to me saying, ‘I want you to mentor me, I want to get into real estate. I want you to teach me, all your business secrets!’ I was like, whatever you got questions, pull up!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

"People do not know this, somebody tried to jerk me but I fixed it. A lot of people don’t know this," he continued. "I’m actually one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle’s last album. A lot of people don’t know this, we got them to change it in Wikipedia. Somebody at the label tried to leave my name out but he came to me and said, ‘I want you to be a part of helping me finish up this album.'"

Puff revealed that the West Coast artist wanted his help with merging his sound with the Bad Boy sound to create something totally unique. "That’s why I have so much footage of us in the studio because the last five days of him finishing the album, he said, ‘Would you come on as one of the executive producers?’" Diddy recalled.

"We had started really getting extra close and tight and then everything happened."

Lauren London, Diddy and Nipsey Hussle attend 2019 Roc Nation Brunch -- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Combs' vocals landed on the track "Young N*ggas," and he also helped engineer the final release, which has since been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Following Hussle's untimely death back in 2019, Diddy shared footage of them in the studio together – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

RIP Nipsey Hussle.

[Via]