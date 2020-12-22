The bodies of work that Nipsey Hussle left behind are a reminder of his brilliance as an MC but it was The Marathon, in particular, that gave people a glimpse into the independent mindset that transformed him into a certified entrepreneur. Marking the first release under All Money In No Money Out, the rapper's project just turned 10-years-old yesterday and his team shared a statement to reflect its impact on the milestone anniversary.

"Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon," a message on The Marathon Store's Instagram page reads. "It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do."

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the project, Nipsey's team revealed that they'll be teaming up with Okidoki to bring a live visual album experience to life in 2021.

"In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021. The experience will give viewers and intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more," the post reads.

Check the post below.