As news continues to break out about the investigation of Nipsey Hussle's gang ties, some positive news has finally come from his camp. According to The Blast, Lauren London has filed to establish guardianship of Kross Asghedom, her 2-year-old son with Nipsey Hussle. In doing so, she is legally making sure that her son is protected. The court documents include a statement from London, which reveals the amount of money that Kross is set to inherit from Hussle's estate.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

London reportedly writes that Kross is "anticipated to inherit approximately One Million Dollars at the close of" Nipsey Hussle's estate. The actress also states that she is the person who is responsible for Kross right now, taking care of him and keeping his best interests at heart. 10-year-old Emani Asghedom was listed as Kross' sibling in the documents.

There has been a lot of information coming out about Nipsey Hussle, his murder, and his family in recent months. It's now been a while since the Los Angeles native was gunned down in the parking lot of his The Marathon Clothing shop, which remains one of the most tragic moments in the history of hip-hop. Kross never truly got a chance to know his father, which is one of the saddest things about this whole situation. Long Live Nipsey Hussle.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images