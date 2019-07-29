Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered in front of his clothing shop earlier this year and since then, the corner has been used as an unofficial place of remembrance for the 33-year-old rapper. Fans and friends of the late, great Nipsey Hussle have been gathering in the Crenshaw neighbourhood of Los Angeles to pay their respects to the "Hussle & Motivate" artist and the police is expecting a large turnout on Hussle's upcoming birthday. The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, would have been turning 34 on August 15 and according to TMZ, The Marathon Clothing will feature a high presence of cops next month in case anything pops off.



Although August 15 is still a few weeks away, the LAPD is ready for anything that may occur outside of Nip's shop. The force is reportedly well aware of how respected Nip was in his neighbourhood, anticipating a turnout of thousands to celebrate his birthday in August. While they won't be taking any chances, over one hundred policemen are expected to be patrolling the area. Most of them will be wearing street clothes though, in order to remain anonymous and to not scare off anybody.

As noted in the report, Hussle's estate has not yet announced any plans to celebrate the rapper's birthday next month. There will likely be an organized event to follow up the official Celebration of Life that took place at the STAPLES Center.



