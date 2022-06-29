Eric Holder, the man on trial for the murder of legendary L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle, was attacked with a razor in jail and needed staples in the back of his head as a result, according to his Lawyer, Aaron Jansen. Confirmation of the incident comes after Holder was unable to appear in court on Tuesday due to "medical" reasons.

"Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning," Jansen told CBS News. "The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut."



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Holder lost consciousness during the attack and required an MRI and three staples in the back of his head afterward.

TMZ reports that Holder was waiting to catch the bus to court for his murder trial when the attack went down. He showed up to court on Wednesday with stitches running up the back of his head and a swollen left eye.

With the trial, prosecutors are claiming that Holder's attack on Hussle was calculated and premeditated. He is facing charges of one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of attempted murder as two other people were injured during the shooting. If convicted, Holder could be sentenced to life in prison.

