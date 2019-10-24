The passing of Nipsey Hussle is one of the biggest tragedies of the year. The rapper left behind two children, Emani and Kross, who are both set to inherit from their father's estate when they're legal age. However, the people who worked with Nip, such as his brother Blacc Sam, as well as his sister Samantha, have been trying to make sure Nip's kids are both good for life. With the release of the new Marathon collab with Fear of God, The Marathon Clothing Store issued a statement detailing the collab.

"Nipsey was a big supporter of Jerry Lorenzo's fashion efforts through both his Fear Of God and Essential brands having worn several pieces in music videos and other iconic moments. We, The Marathon Clothing wanted to see through a collaboration with Fear Of God as Nipsey always envisioned it. What's even more special about this collaboration is that all the net proceeds from the sales will go directly to the trust funds established for Nipsey's kids.

The collaboration between the Marathon and Fear of God includes several items including a crewneck sweater, pullover hoodie, sweatpants, and sweat shorts. The collection capsule is set to drop this Friday, October 25th exclusively at the Fear Of God storefront in Los Angeles, CA. Check out a few of the times in the collection below.